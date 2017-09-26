Statoil, partners plan production capacity expansion at Troll gas field

Statoil (NYSE:STO) and partners are working to increase the output capacity at Troll, Norway’s largest gas field, a move traders say would allow the companies to produce more flexibly and cover production shortages at other fields due to outages.

The Troll field accounts for 40% of Norway’s gas resources and is a crucial energy source for many European nations; it is expected to reach record production this year after Norwegian authorities allowed STO to increase production to a high of 36B cm.

Following the award of the front-end engineering and design contract last week to Aker Solutions (OTCPK:AKRYY), STO says it will work with its partners toward a final investment decision, which could come in 2018.