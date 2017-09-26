Amazon Music app gets Alexa controls

Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa goes mobile today after the company integrates its voice assistant into the Amazon Music apps on iOS and Android.

Launch Alexa in the app by using the push-to-talk function.

Amazon Music has hung back in the number three spot behind Spotify and Apple Music, according to The Wall Street Journal sources, but Alexa has become the most popular way to use Music thanks to the Echo devices.

Alexa in Amazon Music launches today in the US, UK, Germany, and Austria.

Amazon shares are up 0.55% premarket.

Previously: Amazon lowers 4K prices to match Apple; Joe Biden coming to Alexa skills (Sept. 25)