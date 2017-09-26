Novogratz cashes in on cryptocurrencies

The former macro BSD who was jettisoned from Fortress Investment Group after a rough run, is back, aiming to raise $500M ($150M of which will be his own) for his Galaxy Digital Assets Fund.

"This is going to be the largest bubble of our lifetimes ... Prices are going to get way ahead of where they should be. You can make a whole lot of money on the way up, and we plan on it.”

In fact, Novo already has. Looking for something to do after Fortress, he visited a friend's cryptocurrency startup in Brooklyn in late-2015. Hooked, he bought about $500K of ether at less than $1 each. It quickly shot higher, and he bought more. Ether eventually surged to more than $2.5K. Novogratz said he made $250M on the trade - the biggest haul in his career. He paid his taxes, and bought himself a Gulfstream G550.

"Remember, bubbles happen around things that fundamentally change the way we live," says Novo, putting cryptocurrencies alongside railroads and the Internet. "When I look forward five, 10 years, the possibilities really get your animal spirits going.”

