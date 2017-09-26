Credit Suisse points to sparkling bounce at Boston Beer

Credit Suisse moves off its bearish view on Boston Beer (SAM) after seeing some improvement in retail sales over the last few months.

The firm says the addition of Truly Spiked and Sparkling has provided the boost and raises overall estimates on Boston Beer to adjust for the sparkling water bounce.

The analyst team also has an intriguing take on M&A potential for the Boston Beer. "Although founder Jim Koch seems determined to turn the business around, we think the likelihood of a takeout goes higher if Samuel Adams rejuvenation efforts ultimately fail next year," reads the note.

Shares of Boston Beer are lifted by CS to a Neutral rating from Underperform and catch a price target of $150.