Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) is looking at floating a potential U.S. initial public offering for iQiyi -- a "Chinese Netflix" -- as soon as next year, according to Reuters.

It would seek a valuation of $8B-$10B, still a fraction of the size of $77B Netflix.

The streaming service had 481M monthly active users at the end of last year, and earlier this year said it raised $1.53B in new funds to take on rivals in Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) and Youku Tudou (NYSE:BABA).