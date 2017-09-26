Rival bidder wants to lure Apple out of Toshiba chip unit winner

Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) selected a winning chip unit but nothing can go smoothly for that process so a rival consortium is trying to woo Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) from the leading bidder.

Toshiba told creditors that the Bain-backed winning consortium wasn’t finalized yet because Apple hadn’t agreed to all the terms.

Bloomberg reports that the KKR-backed consortium wants Apple to switch to its team, which also includes Western Digital (NYSE:WDC).

Apple previously objected to Western Digital’s participation, fearing the company would try to control the unit and create a power concentration in the chip market.

Western Digital has threatened to legally block the chip unit sale without its permission, which essentially means complicating a sale to any other consortium.

Apple wants to get the best chip prices for itself and is reportedly negotiating supply terms with Toshiba before signing off on any deal.

Apple shares are up 0.8% premarket.

Western Digital shares are up 1.03% premarket.

Previously: Reuters: Toshiba chip unit deal delayed by Apple (Sept. 25)

Previously: Western Digital comments on arbitrations filed against Toshiba (Sept. 26)