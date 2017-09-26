Israel's Tamar field expected to resume production tomorrow

Israel's Tamar natural gas field should resume production by Wednesday, after a technical failure caused a week-long shutdown, the country's Energy Ministry says.

Supplies from Tamar were halted last Thursday when a crack in an exhaust pipe was discovered during routine maintenance work by operator Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL).

The ministry says maintenance work on Tamar will continue until mid-October, and gas supplies during that period at times will be limited to 50%.

NBL's partners in the project include Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF), Tamar Petroleum, Isramco Negev and Alon Natural Gas Exploration.