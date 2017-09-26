Uber will cease operations in Quebec (update)

Uber (Private:UBER) will cease operations in Quebec, according to Radio Canada via CBC News.

The move comes after new province regulations that Uber last week said “significantly threaten” its ability to operate in the region.

Uber will hold a press conference about the matter at 11 am in Montreal.

Update: Uber's Quebec GM Jean-Nicolas Guillemette says the company will cease local operations on October 14.

He says Uber employed 50 office workers and 10K drivers in the province.