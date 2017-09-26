Morgan Stanley talks Tesla car population explosion

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issues a forecast on the level of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) vehicles on the road in the future.

Jonas estimates the global on-road population of Tesla vehicles will reach nearly 300K units by the end of 2017 and 531K units by the end of 2018. Looking even further out, he sees a 10X car population explosion by 2023 from 2017 and calls out about 32M Tesla units on the road way out in 2040.

Word-of-mouth advertising is seen aiding Tesla as the Model 3 becomes commonplace in neighborhoods.

Morgan Stanley sets a base case price target on Tesla of $317. The bull case PT is $526 off of favorable valutaions for Gigafactories/Tesla Mobility/Tesla Energy and the bear case PT is $175 if Tesla remains a niche player.