Pareteum +23.6% as it enters Eastern Europe

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) is up 23.6% out of today's open after word that it's entering the market in Eastern Europe.

The company's moving in with a five-year Mobile Virtual Network enabler agreement with a telecom there, which will provide the Pareteum Managed Services Platform.

That will allow the telecom to provide services to MVNOs in its market.

Initial onboarding of subscribers is expected to begin in Q2 2018, and the expansion of the customer opportunity is seen at 2M subscribers.

The move adds $24M to Pareteum's revenue backlog in the first three years, but the company expects the full five-year value of the contract to more than double that amount as enrollment accelerates and adds more monthly recurring revenues.