Stocks open higher as techs bounce back

Stocks open higher, looking to reclaim a chunk of yesterday's losses, with Nasdaq an early outperformer following yesterday's tech selloff; S&P and Dow both +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.4% .

Fed Chair Yellen is scheduled to give a speech on inflation today, with market participants watching for clues on the timing of the next rate hike, and several other Fed officials will be speaking throughout the day.

European markets are little changed, with Germany's DAX +0.1% , and U.K.'s FTSE and France's CAC flat; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.3% and China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.1% .

Red Hat opens +4.4% after beating both top and bottom line estimates and issuing above consensus guidance, while Darden Restaurants -4.2% despite reporting in-line earnings and revenues.

Within the tech sector ( +0.7% ) bounceback, Nvidia +3.8% following news that it will provide GPU hardware to several Chinese tech giants.

Energy ( -0.4% ) is the weakest sector in the early going, as U.S. crude oil slips from yesterday's big gains, -1% at $51.67/bbl.

U.S. Treasury prices are slightly lower, sending the benchmark 10-year yield up by a basis point at 2.23%.

Still ahead: consumer confidence, new home sales, Richmond Fed manufacturing