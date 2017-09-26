IHS Markit down 4.5% after Q3 beats, guidance straddle

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) shares are down 4.49% despite beating Q3 estimates this morning and straddling FY17 consensus.

FY17 outlook: revenue, $3.49B to $3.56B (consensus:$3.55B); Adjusted EBITDA, $1.375B to $1.4B; EPS, $2.02 to $2.08 (consensus: $2.06).

Segment revenue: Resources, $202M (-4% Y/Y); Transportation, $257M (+13%); Consolidated Markets & Solutions, $139M (+7%); Financial Services, $307M.

Segment adjusted EBITDA: Resources, $89M (-6%); Transportation, $110M (+24%); Consolidated Markets & Solutions, $32M (-4%); Financial Services, $138M.

Cash: Cash flow from operations totaled $267M with FCF of $206M. The company ended the quarter with $153.8M in cash and equivalents.

Acquisition: In a separate press release, the company announces acquiring the automotive predictive analytics company automotiveMastermind. IHS Markit will acquire about 78% of the company for $392M, which can increase to $435M depending on performance.

