Major college basketball scandal to be revealed

College basketball is about to get rocked by a bribery and kickback scandal, according to The Wall Street Journal's Rebecca Davis.

Charges are expected to be unsealed today against at least a half dozen people associated with "major" college basketball programs, including possibly coaches and apparel company executives.

Keep an eye on Nike (NKE -0.1% ), Under Armour (UAA -0.2% ), Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) as the story develops.

A press conference has been scheduled for noon ET by the District Attorney's Office in New York.

Update: NBC reports that basketball coaches Lamont Evans of Oklahoma State, Chuck Person of Auburn University, Emanuel Richardson of Arizona and Tony Bland of USC have all been charged in the case.