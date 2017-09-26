Fertilizer makers’ shares face top in urea prices, analyst says

Fertilizer shares could retreat as the run-up in urea prices shows signs of easing, with CF Industries (CF -3% ), Agrium (AGU -0.7% ) and Potash Corp. (POT -0.5% ) vulnerable following recent big gains, according to Cowen analyst Charles Neivert, citing anecdotal evidence from conversations with ag contacts.

Softer prices may come as U.S. farmers reconsider fall applications of nitrogen and Indian demand is suspect due to high prices; if that happens, international prices could retreat to $200-$215/metric ton by year-end.

Source: Bloomberg First Word