Adidas exec reportedly charged in college basketball scandal

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is down 1.45% in Frankfurt trading after the company is reported to be involved in a major scandal rocking the college basketball world.

ESPN's Darren Rovell tweets that Adidas exec Jim Gatto has been charged with paying high school players to go to Adidas-sponsored schools. Gatto is said to have paid two players a combined sum of $250K to direct them to certain college programs.

It's a wave of relief for Nike (NKE +0.1% ) and Under Armour (UAA +0.1% ) as both companies appear to be unaffected by the criminal charges.

Previously: Major college basketball scandal to be revealed (Sept. 26)