FactSet +3.9% as Q4 beats on solid revenue growth

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is up 3.9% after beating on top and bottom lines with its Q4 earnings.

Revenues grew 13.7% while organic revenues were up 6.3% to $301.3M.

Annual Subscription Value, meanwhile, rose to $1.32B from $1.15B, and organic ASV rose 5.7%. ASV from U.S. operations rose 9.4% to $825.1M.

Buy-side ASV growth was 5.9%, while sell-side ASV growth came to 4.6%. Buy-side clients made up 84% of ASV.

Client count was 4,744 (up 115 clients over three months); user count was 88,846 (up 2,821 users in three months).

Quarterly free cash flow was $89.3M, vs. a year-ago $57M.

For fiscal 2018's Q1, it's guiding to GAAP revenues of $327M-$333M (vs. consensus for $328.2M), an adjusted operating margin of 31-32%, annual effective tax rate of 25-26%, and adjusted EPS of $1.93-$1.99 (12% growth at the midpoint, and vs. consensus for $1.94).

Conference call to come at 11 a.m. ET.

