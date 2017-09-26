Catalyst Bio's next-gen Factor IX variant an Orphan Drug in U.S. for hemophilia B

The FDA designates Catalyst Biosciences' (CBIO -6.5% ) CB 2679d/ISU304, a subcutaneous next-generation recombinant human Factor IX variant, an Orphan Drug for the treatment of hemophilia B. It also has Orphan Drug status in Europe.

The candidate is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 proof-of-concept study with topline data expected by year-end.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.