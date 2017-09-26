Total looks to make foray into offshore Guyana for as much as $13.5M

Total (TOT -1.4% ) agrees to pay $1M for an option to buy a 25% stake in the Orinduik oil exploration block offshore Guyana from Eco Atlantic Oil & Gas (OTC:ECAOF), with an option to acquire the stake for another $12.5M after analyzing recently collected 3D seismic data.

If TOT proceeds with the deal, Eco Atlantic’s interest in Orinduik would fall to 15% while partner Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF, OTCPK:TUWOY) maintains a 60% stake and the block’s operatorship.

The waters offshore Guyana and Suriname have been a hotbed for oil and gas exploration since Exxon made its huge Liza discovery in 2015, part of the Stabroek Block that is believed to contain 2.25B-2.75B barrels of oil.