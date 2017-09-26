Carnival higher after hurricane-adjusted guidance issued

While Carnival (CCL +3% ) topped estimates with its FQ3 report, all eyes were on guidance from the company after the devastating hurricane season.

The cruise line operator says it sees FQ4 EPS of $0.44 to $0.50 vs. $0.63 consensus as voyage disruptions factor in. Q4 constant currency net revenue yields are expected to be rise 1.5% to 2.5%. Full-year EPS guidance is set at $3.64 to $3.70 vs. $3.73 consensus.

Investors bid down Carnival after Hurricane Irma so today's push higher is a relief rally of sorts.

