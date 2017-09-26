Facebook in deal to run NFL highlights, recaps

Facebook (FB +0.8% ) and the NFL have entered a multi-year global programming deal where the social network will publish official highlights and recaps among other content.

That won't include game rights which are tied up elsewhere (and Amazon.com begins its Thursday night broadcasts this week). The programming will show up on Facebook's "Watch" tab and will be discoverable through the Facebook presences of the league and its 32 teams.

Financial terms weren't disclosed, but CNBC reports Facebook is paying the league an upfront minimum guarantee against ad sales, and will sell midroll advertising into the videos.