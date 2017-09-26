Uber defends employment practices at British tribunal tomorrow

Uber (Private:UBER) will defend its employment practices in front of a British employment tribunal tomorrow.

The appearance is appeal the tribunal’s decision last year that Uber should treat two of its drivers as employees, rather than contractors, and offer according benefits like minimum wage pay and paid holidays.

Uber will argue that its employees are self-employed in a similar arrangement as drivers for the private hire minicabs that operate in the region.

