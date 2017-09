August new home sales fell to a seasonally-adjusted annualized rate of 560K, down 3.4% from July, and 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Expectations had been for a rise to 583K.

At 560K, the pace is the slowest since last December. YTD sales through August are up 7.5% from the same period in 2016.

The median sales price of $300.2K was up just 0.4% from a year ago.

The homebuilders are brushing off the news, with ITB up 0.4% and XHB 0.7% .

