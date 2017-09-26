BHP says China's Belt and Road Initiative could require 150M tons of steel

China’s Belt and Road initiative will help support steel output and export growth in the country for the next 10 years, resulting in as much as 150M metric tons of incremental steel demand, BHP Billiton (BHP -1.1% ) says.

BHP says it examined 400 core projects that will require $1.3T of spending under Chinese Pres. Xi’s “One Belt One Road” plan, and estimated the projects could lead to an additional 15M tons/year of steel and an additional 3%-4% demand growth, which would be met by Chinese steel mills since only 10 of the 68 countries in Central Asia, Southeast Asia and the Middle East covered by the initiative are net steel exporters.