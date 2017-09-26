Early-stage study of combination of Aduro's ADU-S100 and Novartis' PDR001 underway

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing the combination of Aduro Biotech's (ADRO -0.9% ) STING pathway activator ADU-S100 and Novartis' (NVS -0.9% ) PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor PDR001 in ~175 patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors or lymphomas.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is February 2020.

Aduro says STING is generally expressed at high levels in immune cells and, once activated, initiates a profound innate immune response through multiple pathways.

Aduro and Novartis are working together under their March 2015 collaboration agreement.

