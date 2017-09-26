Apparel stocks get a boost

Numbers from Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +7.1% ) that came in ahead of expectations are giving a lift to the apparel store sector.

An upgrade on L Brands from Atlantic Equities to Overweight is also a potential factor in today's good cheer.

Notable gainers include L Brands (LB +5.5% ), New York & Company NWY, Tilly's (TLYS +1.8% ), Genesco (GCO +2.1% ), Sequential Brands (SQBG +2.2% ), G-III Apparel (GIII +1.6% ), Perry Ellis International (PERY +1.7% ) and VF Corp. (VFC +1% ).

