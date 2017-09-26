Apparel stocks get a boost

Numbers from Ascena Retail Group (ASNA +7.1%) that came in ahead of expectations are giving a lift to the apparel store sector.
An upgrade on L Brands from Atlantic Equities to Overweight is also a potential factor in today's good cheer.
Notable gainers include L Brands (LB +5.5%), New York & Company NWY, Tilly's (TLYS +1.8%), Genesco (GCO +2.1%), Sequential Brands (SQBG +2.2%), G-III Apparel (GIII +1.6%), Perry Ellis International (PERY +1.7%) and VF Corp. (VFC +1%).
Previously: Ascena Retail rallies after topping estimates (Sept. 26)