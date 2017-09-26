Windstream -5.6% after noteholder claims default in spin-off deal

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) is off 5.6% after receiving a notice of default from a large noteholder over transactions around the spin-off of its REIT unit Communications Sales & Leasing.

The notice -- from a holder claiming more than 25% of the 6.375% senior notes due 2023 (Bloomberg says that's Aurelius Capital Management) -- alleges that asset transfers and associated leases in April 2015 were essentially a sale-and-leaseback transaction.

That doesn't comply with the covenants covering sale and leaseback, the noteholder says.

Windstream denies that the transactions are a sale-leaseback.