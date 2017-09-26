NV5 awarded $14M program management contract by Merced County

NV5 Global (NVEE +1% ) was selected to perform full construction administration and construction management services for Merced County’s $90M Campus Parkway Project.

NV5 will be responsible for managing the contractor and coordinating all stakeholders, including the County, Caltrans, the Merced Irrigation District, several utility companies, property owners, farmers, residents, and the traveling public. NV5’s fee for these services will be approximately $14M over four years.

“The project will be split into two segments,” explained NV5 Project Manager Bryan Kroeger, PE. “The first segment consists of a four-lane divided highway and bridge construction over State Route 140 and the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad. The second segment also consists of several new miles of four-lane divided highway, as well as the construction of seven new structures, including two steel truss bridges. Both segments will require significant stakeholder coordination and Caltrans Oversight.”

Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5, said, “Merced County has been a longtime client. As our program management team in California has continued to complete award-winning roadway work over the years, we have been given more responsibility by the County, which we also believe can benefit greatly from our full suite of service offerings, both within our growing program management vertical and across other verticals.”

