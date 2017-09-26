Conflicting reports on U.S. Steel sale of Slovakian unit

U.S. Steel (X +1.2% ) reportedly may be near a sale of its Kosice unit in Slovakia to a Chinese company, but X is said to have denied the report and Axiom Capital analyst Gordon Johnson thinks there is no sale, at least not yet.

“What sale? We didn’t say anything about a sale," was the company's response when asked about the rationale for such a deal, according to Johnson, writing "with a price for USSE (i.e., $1.4B) and a suitor (i.e., Hesteel) named... there could be an information leak of sorts; however, we cannot speculate either way."