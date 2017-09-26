Fibrocell's FCX-007 shows positive initial effect in early-stage study, shares down 7% on sustainability of treatment benefit

Thinly traded nano cap Fibrocell Science (FCSC -7.4%) slumps on almost a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 373K shares, in apparent response to the company's announcement of preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing FCX-007 in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), an inherited disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters easily.
The company announced results from three patients who received a single intradermal injection session of FCX-007 in the margins and across targeted wounds in addition to separate intact skin sites.
Four weeks after treatment, all (n=5/5) wounds were 75% healed. At week 12, 80% (n=4/5) of the wounds were 70% healed, implying that the treatment effect may not be durable.
FCX-007 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events and no treatment-related adverse events reported.
After reviewing the results, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended the study continue as planned.
Investigators now intend to increase expression and dosing.
Fibrocell is developing FCX-007 in collaboration with Intrexon (XON -0.2%).