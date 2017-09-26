Fibrocell's FCX-007 shows positive initial effect in early-stage study, shares down 7% on sustainability of treatment benefit

Thinly traded nano cap Fibrocell Science (FCSC -7.4% ) slumps on almost a 7x surge in volume, albeit on turnover of only 373K shares, in apparent response to the company's announcement of preliminary data from its Phase 1/2 clinical trial assessing FCX-007 in patients with recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB), an inherited disorder characterized by fragile skin that blisters easily.

The company announced results from three patients who received a single intradermal injection session of FCX-007 in the margins and across targeted wounds in addition to separate intact skin sites.

Four weeks after treatment, all (n=5/5) wounds were 75% healed. At week 12, 80% (n=4/5) of the wounds were 70% healed, implying that the treatment effect may not be durable.

FCX-007 was well-tolerated with no serious adverse events and no treatment-related adverse events reported.

After reviewing the results, the independent Data Safety Monitoring Board recommended the study continue as planned.

Investigators now intend to increase expression and dosing.