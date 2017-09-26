QEP's lower guidance removes final headwind in path to recovery, Stifel says

QEP Resources (QEP -9% ) plunges ~9% after cutting its 2017 production outlook following larger than expected declines from some pilot wells.

Stifel analysts view the news as negative and cut their stock price target to $23 from $26 but believe the bottom is near, as QEP's reduced guidance removes the final headwind in the stock's path to recovery following Monday's update.

Stifel believes valuations for QEP and many of its peers will attract M&A and activism, and expects an active proxy season next spring as investors take a more active role in portfolio management if valuations remain depressed.

Source: Briefing.com