Himax disposes of investment

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) announces the disposal of an investment in a China-based provider of display driver IC backend processing.

The disposal totals $32M in proceeds with a pre-tax gain of about $23.04M. The after-tax gain is estimated at $20.74M, contributing 12 cents GAAP net income per diluted ADS.

Himax’s initial investment of $8.96M represented a 14.46% stake. The company disposes of the investment due to diminishing value.

The sale will close no later than the end of Q4.

Himax shares are up 1% .

Previously: Nomura Instinet raises himax price target (Sept. 26)