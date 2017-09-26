Uniti Group -7.9% as Citi cuts to Neutral on Windstream woes

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) has tumbled 7.9% as lingering concerns at former parent Windstream (WIN -7.1% ) have led Citigroup to downgrade Uniti to Neutral.

Windstream today is facing a notice of default from a large bondholder (surely Aurelius) tied to its spin-off of Communications Sales & Leasing (now Uniti), and its already widening bond spreads might "fuel further near-term underperformance for Uniti," says analyst Michael Rollins. (h/t Bloomberg)

The market looks like it's anticipating a cut in Windstream's lease payments, he says.

He's cut his price target on UNIT to $18 from $27; shares today have fallen to $15.99, implying 12.6% upside from here.

