Minnesota hearings start for Enbridge's $6.5B Line 3 expansion

Regulatory hearings for Enbridge's (ENB -0.3% ) C$8.2B (US$6.5B) Line 3 crude oil pipeline upgrade begin today in Minnesota, which presents the last hurdle for the biggest project by North America’s top pipeline operator.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission will hear until mid-November from groups including landowners, aboriginals and environmentalists, many of whom fiercely oppose the project, but is not due to make its final decision on the project until next April.

The Line 3 replacement project from Hardisty, Alberta, to Superior, Wis., doubles the capacity of the existing line - which was built in the 1960s and has been running below capacity - to 760K bbl/day.

ENB already has started Line 3 construction in Canada and Wisconsin, where it has obtained all approvals, but most of the line’s U.S. portion passes through Minnesota, the last jurisdiction to review it.