PREIT's 4% gain leads mall names higher

The company closed on the sale of its interest in the 801 Market Street office condo, with net proceeds of $30.75M. Earlier this month was the sale of Logan Valley Mall for proceeds of $33.2M, There was also a $120M preferred share series D issue this month, with funds used to redeem series A preferred, saving $1.58M annually in dividends.

Other transactions are in negotiation and expected to be completed in coming months, raising another $250M. PEI +4%

Meanwhile, JPMorgan advises rotating out the hot industrial REIT sector and into retail REITs, malls in particular. The team upgrades Macerich (MAC +4.3% ), GGP (GGP +2.8% ), and Kimco (KIM +3.3% ) to Overweight from Neutral. Alongside, they downgrade Taubman (TCO +3% ) to Neutral from Overweight.

Source: Bloomberg