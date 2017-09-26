ICE announces launch of FANG-based tech index

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) announces the launch of the NYSE Fang+TM Index (NYFANG) with futures contracts available November 8.

The equally weighted index provides exposure to popular tech stocks centered on the FANG stocks: Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL +1.1% ), Netflix (NFLX -0.2% ), and Alphabet’s Google (GOOGL +0.5% ).

Other stocks included in the index launch: Alibaba (BABA -1.5% ), Baidu (BIDU +0.8% ), Nvidia (NVDA +1.3% ), Tesla (TSLA -0.6% ), and Twitter (TWTR -1.2% ).

The combination of stocks in the index had a 28.44% annualized total return between September 19, 2014, and September 15, 2017. The Nasdaq 100 returned 14.89% in the same period and the S&P 500 returned 9.86%.

Tech ETFs: XLK, VGT, SOXL, FDN, SMH, GGT, SOXX, TECL, USD, FTEC, VOX, IYW, TDIV, XSD, ROM, IYZ, PSI, RYT, SOXS, IGV, QTEC, IGM, TECS, PSCT, PBS, FCOM, FXL, XTL, MTK, IGN, REW, PTF, SSG, XSW, PSJ, PXQ, LTL, JHMT, XITK, XWEB, XTH, FTXL, TECZ, TCHF, FNG, XK

Previously: Stocks open higher as techs bounce back (Sept. 26)