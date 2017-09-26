AMC Entertainment parners with Dreamscape Immersive

AMC Entertainment (AMC +2.3% ) announces a strategic partnership with virtual reality startup Dreamscape Immersive.

The company will be the lead investor in a $20M Series B financing round and commit $10M in equity investment. AMC will also finance up to six Dreamscape Immersive VR centers within AMC theaters.

"Dreamscape Immersive ushers in an exciting new world in virtual reality and reminds us through its trailblazing all-enveloping technology that we really are living in the 21st century. A dazzling future is now at hand," says AMC CEO Adam Aron.

Source: Press Release