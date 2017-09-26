Lucara fetches $53M in sale of world's largest uncut diamond

Lucara Diamond (OTCPK:LUCRF +6.5% ) enjoys strong gains after selling the world's largest uncut diamond for $53M, although the figure is below the record $63M fetched previously for another stone Lucara found at the same time.

The 1,109-carat stone was bought by British diamond dealer Graff Diamonds for $47,777/carat, an “improvement” on the highest bid received for the diamond at a Sotheby’s auction in June 2016, says Lucara CEO and President William Lamb says.

Lucara, known for producing some of the world’s biggest and best stones, unearthed the diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana.