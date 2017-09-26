Another investor sues Uber and Travis Kalanick

A small investor has followed Benchmark’s lead and filed suit against Uber (Private:UBER) and former CEO Travis Kalanick.

The Irving Firemen’s Relief & Retirement Fund in Texas, which invested about $2M in the company in February 2016, says both parties misled investors by covering up “illicit business tactics.”

The complaint filed in a California court wants class-action status for Uber’s investors and unspecified damages.

The Retirement Fund invested in Uber through Morgan Stanley’s New Riders LP, which was hoping to benefit from an eventual Uber IPO.

