Dyson to make EVs

Vacuum cleaner maker Dyson plans to make electric cars in the U.K.

The firm plans to start selling EVs in 2020, although details on the type of model and production rate are being held tight.

"Competition for new technology in the automotive industry is fierce and we must do everything we can to keep the specifics of our vehicle confidential," explains Dyson founder Sir James Dyson.

Dyson has hired several notable Aston Martin execs over the last year as well as Tesla's Ricardo Reyes.

The privately-held tech company is expected to spend £2B on the project and receive a government grant.

Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MMTOF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), Renault (OTC:RNSDF), Toyota (NYSE:TM), Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are all active in the U.K. EV market.