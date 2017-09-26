Regulator tells Kinder Morgan to stop some Trans Mountain expansion work

Kinder Morgan (KMI -0.8% ) is warned by Canada's National Energy Board to stop some work on its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, after a public company blog post showed it had been conducting unapproved activities.

The NEB says KMI has been placing mats in streams to discourage fish from spawning where the pipeline is to be installed, and that the company must stop until it has obtained all approvals to allow the start of construction.

The regulator so far has granted permission only for work on a coastal marine terminal, whose capacity needs to be increased to handle the extra crude from the expansion.