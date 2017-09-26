Reuters: ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may derail $1B Indian JV

ArcelorMittal’s (MT +0.4% ) interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could thwart its planned $1B joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd., Reuters reports, citing a steel ministry report to Prime Minister Modi.

State-owned SAIL says any such buyout by MT could violate its exclusive partnership arrangement for manufacturing steel for cars, according to the ministry report.

MT and SAIL signed their preliminary agreement in 2015 but there has been little progress due to disputes over terms, and MT is said to be scrutinizing debt-ridden Bhushan Steel and Essar Steel for a possible buyout; India is counting on the partnership to cut imports of auto-grade steel, which mostly come from Japan and South Korea.