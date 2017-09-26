Yellen giving both sides a reason to cheer

Pressures holding inflation lower "could prove to be unexpectedly persistent," she says. Doves cheer.

The level of the long-run sustainable unemployment rate "could well be noticeably lower" than the central bank currently expects. Doves cheer again.

The Fed, she says, needs to be "wary of moving too gradually." Hawks raise a glass.

Overall, the talk won't be swaying the current consensus that a rate hike is coming in December.

Yellen's prepared remarks are curiously not yet available on the Fed website, but the speech (and Q&A to come after) is live here.