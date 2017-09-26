Sensor production issues for iPhone X; analyst expects X to boost profit margins

Part makers for 3-D sensors are struggling with output and yield rates for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone X, according to Nikkei Asian Review sources.

Low sensor yield rates, which measure the number of usable units from a final component batch, can hurt a company’s margins.

One source says only tens of thousands of iPhone X units are being churned out daily with the expected ship date coming up in early November.

Yuanta Investment Consulting analyst Jeff PU says the sensors are the only problem remaining for the iPhone X and that he expects mass production to start the second week of October.

Raymond James expects the iPhone X to sell better than expected, which could offset the lack of a “super cycle” due to the higher cost of the device.

Analyst Tavis McCourt expects this improved product mix to add 2 percentage points to the company’s FY18 gross profit margins and increase next year’s ASP by 10%.

McCourt raises his FY18 EPS estimate to $10.85 from $10.50 and increases the price target by $10 to $180.

Apple shares are up 1.14% .

