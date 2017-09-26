Intellia presents positive animal model data on gene editing technology using LPN delivery

Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA -2.1% ) announces the presentation of 12-month data from a long-term mouse study that showed an encouraging treatment effect from a single dose of a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutic using its proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery system. The results were presented at the 13th Annual Meeting of the Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Society in Bordeaux, France.

Through one year following a single dose, serum TTR protein levels dropped 97%. The degree of editing at the target DNA site in the liver was 70%.

The mRNA was 99% cleared from the liver within 10 hours and single-guide RNA within 72 hours, reflecting the transient nature of LNP delivery.

The treatment was well-tolerated with no adverse events observed during the 12-month period.

Non-human primate studies are next. After that, the selection of a development candidate and IND-enabling activities (2018).