CenturyLink plans higher speeds for 3M more in 2017

In an update to its network investment plans, CenturyLink (CTL +0.4% ) says it's set to bring faster broadband to more than 3M customers by the end of this year.

That includes more than 1M homes and small businesses so far and nearly 2M more by year-end, it says, with half of those premises seeing 100-Mbps speeds and higher.

The company notes it's offering 10 Mbps downstream speeds to areas eligible for the FCC's Connect America Fund.

It's also now offering a locked-in "Price for Life" that freezes monthly rates for high-speed Internet customers provided they keep the same plan and stay at the same address.