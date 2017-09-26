Andy Hall's exit may have rung a bell for oil bear market

|By:, SA News Editor

No asset class has truly bottomed until its leading bulls throw in the towel, and the case of oil might just be another example.

When longtime bull Andy Hall a few weeks back returned money to clients, he offered up another prediction - that his conversion to bear might just be a great buy signal.

So far, he's been proven right. Struggling in the mid-$40s when Hall closed shop at the end of August, WTI crude has risen about 15% since. Brent crude has jumped to a two-year high of about $59 per barrel.

Previously: Another oil bull bites the dust? (Aug. 3)

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, UGA, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, UHN, OLEM, OILK, WTIU, OILX, WTID, USOI