Reuters: Syngenta to pay ~$1.5B in corn settlement

Syngenta (SYT) agrees to pay nearly $1.5B to resolve lawsuits stemming from its decision to commercialize a genetically modified strain of corn before China approved importing it, Reuters reports.

The company confirms it reached a settlement without revealing financial terms.

The settlement came during a trial in Minnesota state court that began earlier this month in which ~22K farmers were seeking $400M.

A federal jury in June ordered SYT to pay $217.7M to 7K-plus Kansas farmers who blamed it for causing them catastrophic damage after Chinese officials began refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013.