FDA selects tech companies for regulatory pilot program

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration selects 9 tech companies for a pilot program that could allow them to avoid some regulations on health products.

The Pre-Cert pilot program allows members to go through an advanced audit of software and facilities and, upon passing, have an easier path to approval and market.

Selected companies include Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Fitbit (NYSE:FIT), Samsung, Verily Life Sciences (GOOG, GOOGL)

, Johnson & Johnson, and Roche.

Projects up for potential audit include the Apple Watch’s potential for detecting heart abnormalities and Verily and Novartis’ contact lenses that work as continuous glucose monitors

Previously: Asymco: Apple Watch sold $4.9B in past year (Sept. 26)