Cheniere Energy started at Outperform by BMO on strong dividend growth

Cheniere Energy (LNG -0.3% ) is initiated with an Outperform rating and a $60 price target at BMO Capital, which calls the stock its top pick in the sector.

Cheniere is uniquely positioned to become a major global supplier of liquefied natural gas and possesses a streamlined cost structure to meet growing global demand for LNG, BMO believes, and with run-rate cash flows starting in 2021, the firm estimate $6-$7/share of distributable cash flow, easily supporting a 10% long-term annual dividend growth rate.

The firm's fundamental analysis suggests the next major catalyst for LNG shares may occur in 2019 at the earliest, but "Cheniere’s transition from a development into an operational company provid[es] the stock with a low-risk, pure-play way to participate in the growing theme of increasing global LNG demand."