Sky News: Uber headhunters looking for UK leader

Sky News reports that Uber (Private:UBER) has hired headhunters to recruit a UK chairperson as the company fights a potential license loss in London.

Plans for the headhunter hiring were underway before the Transport of London said it wouldn’t renew the company’s license but have intensified with that news.

Uber has about 40K drivers and 3.5M customers in London, according to a tweet last week from new CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Over 700K people have signed a petition asking for Uber to remain in the city.

